iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,056,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 302,168 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $49.46.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $724.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

