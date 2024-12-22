Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 103,871 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,871 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Owens & Minor by 179.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 51,955 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,534,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,564,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,862 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $62,433.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,316.04. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMI opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.42. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

