Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Innoviva by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 77,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 18.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 8.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 10.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $17.84 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.