Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at $753,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 146.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 30,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Proto Labs Trading Down 1.3 %

PRLB stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $998.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

