Jane Street Group LLC Sells 48,889 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

