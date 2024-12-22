Jeff Horing Sells 4,474,158 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 4,474,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $159,951,148.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,513,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,356,445.25. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Jeff Horing sold 70,673 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $2,552,002.03.
- On Friday, December 13th, Jeff Horing sold 20,703 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $758,350.89.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Jeff Horing sold 1,167,424 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $42,832,786.56.
- On Monday, December 9th, Jeff Horing sold 450,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $16,771,500.00.
- On Friday, October 18th, Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $67,160,164.50.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $48,869,090.42.
nCino Trading Up 2.0 %
NCNO opened at $35.22 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on nCino
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in nCino by 21.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in nCino by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.