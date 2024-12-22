J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $62,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 130.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after purchasing an additional 303,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,400,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,620,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.64. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $180.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.25). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $426.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, November 15th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

