Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,276.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,305.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,310.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $972.08 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,465.47.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

