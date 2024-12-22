Joseph Gebbia Sells 214,285 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $28,259,905.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,560,094.20. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,667,098.72.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.8 %

Airbnb stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 17.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,087 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 341,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $6,352,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $609,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.