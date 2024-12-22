Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 220.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 1,647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE LMND opened at $41.54 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Lemonade’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 719,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $31,880,606.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,263,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,863,471.01. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 23,644 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $945,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,120. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 869,724 shares of company stock valued at $37,912,082. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

