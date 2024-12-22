LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.48% of LivaNova worth $70,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in LivaNova by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LivaNova by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31 and a beta of 0.98. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $64.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

