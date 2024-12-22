LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 20,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 26,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 336.65%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveWire Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

In other LiveWire Group news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $55,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,470.60. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,729 shares of company stock worth $76,841. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 289.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.