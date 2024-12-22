Lottery.com Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule

Lottery.com Inc. recently announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) following the submission of its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company had previously received a notice from Nasdaq on November 20, 2024, indicating non-compliance due to the delayed filing of the required periodic financial reports.

On December 20, 2024, Lottery.com received confirmation from Nasdaq that its compliance has been restored after the Form 10-Q was filed with the SEC on December 16, 2024. Nasdaq has officially closed the matter, bringing Lottery.com back into alignment with the Listing Rule.

In the filing with the SEC, Lottery.com Inc. highlighted the forward-looking statements included in the Form 8-K. These statements pertain to the company’s strategy, future operations, and management objectives. The company emphasized that the forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events, with an acknowledgment of the inherent risks and uncertainties involved.

Lottery.com Inc. expressed caution regarding the unpredictable nature of these risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond their control. These factors encompass ongoing reviews of internal accounting controls, obtaining additional capital resources, meeting Nasdaq’s requirements, and becoming current with SEC reports. The company underlined the importance of monitoring and addressing these risks to ensure compliance and operational continuity.

Lottery.com Inc. concluded the filing by emphasizing its commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory standards. The company reiterated the need for constant evaluation of risk factors and the swift adaptation to changing circumstances. It noted that any divergence from the outlined forward-looking statements could result from unforeseen events or inaccuracies in underlying assumptions.

The company’s Form 8-K filing, along with its disclosure of forward-looking statements and risk factors, underscores Lottery.com Inc.’s dedication to regulatory adherence and prudent risk management strategies. Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay updated on the company’s SEC filings for additional insights into its operational outlook and risk management approach.

