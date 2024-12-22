Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 0.7 %

TUSK opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.49). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a negative net margin of 105.49%. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

In other news, Director Corey J. Booker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,443.36. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,659 shares of company stock valued at $115,657. 3.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 178,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 99,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

