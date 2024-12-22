Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

MHH opened at $14.70 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $172.08 million, a PE ratio of -77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mastech Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

