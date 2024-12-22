Michael Mente Sells 76,835 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,623,146.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,220. The trade was a 51.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $2,135,482.20.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $3,231,522.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30.

Revolve Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 91.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

