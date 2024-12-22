MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Announces Change in Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) recently filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, indicating a transition in its independent registered public accounting firm. The document, dated December 16, 2024, stated that Cherry Bekaert LLP has resigned from its position as the Company’s accounting firm. Cherry Bekaert’s reports on MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ financial statements for the years ending December 31, 2023 and 2022, did not raise any concerns or issues apart from an explanatory note regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

There were no significant disagreements between Cherry Bekaert and MIRA Pharmaceuticals over accounting principles, financial disclosures, or auditing procedures during the two most recent fiscal years according to the filing. Additionally, there were no reportable events except for the acknowledgment by Cherry Bekaert of material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as of December 30, 2023, and 2022.

The Company, as highlighted in the filing, has provided Cherry Bekaert with the necessary disclosure information before submitting the Form 8-K and has requested confirmation of agreement with the statements made in the filing.

Following Cherry Bekaert’s exit, MIRA Pharmaceuticals engaged Salberg & Company P.A. as its new independent registered public accounting firm, effective from December 18th, 2024. The decision to engage Salberg was made upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee and approved by the Company’s Board of Directors. The previous consultations and engagements of Salberg with the Company were clarified in the filing, showing no prior instances of disagreement or reportable events.

In compliance with SEC requirements, the Form 8-K filing also included relevant financial information and exhibits concerning the change in the certifying account and the engagement of the new independent registered public accounting firm.

The document concluded with the necessary signatures confirming the accuracy and authorization of the filed report on behalf of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., with Erez Aminov, the Chief Executive Officer, signing off on December 20, 2024.

This change in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm marks a significant development in its financial reporting processes and affirms its commitment to upholding robust accounting standards and practices.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

