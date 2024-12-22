MML Investors Services LLC Has $702,000 Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,956,046 shares of company stock worth $1,448,008,845. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

