MML Investors Services LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Cable One by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One stock opened at $369.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.28 and a 52-week high of $574.53.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $554.40.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

