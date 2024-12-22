MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 922,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,230,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 403,720 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after purchasing an additional 430,814 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.09.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $181.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.48 and a 1-year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

