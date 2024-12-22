M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,228 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,003 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.19% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after acquiring an additional 66,223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,814,000 after acquiring an additional 305,921 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $132.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $553,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,525.92. This trade represents a 58.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $442,842.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,550.91. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

