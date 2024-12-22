M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,514.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,799,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,115 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4,120.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,655,000 after buying an additional 4,463,335 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 124.07%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

