M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $21,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $257.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $211.77 and a 12-month high of $280.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.48 and a 200 day moving average of $253.05.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.