M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.70.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.32. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $192.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

