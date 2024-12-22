M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

