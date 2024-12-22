M&T Bank Corp Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

