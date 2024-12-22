M&T Bank Corp Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 55,177 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $220,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

