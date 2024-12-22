M&T Bank Corp Has $21.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $291.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $219.38 and a 12-month high of $298.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.01 and its 200 day moving average is $274.11.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

