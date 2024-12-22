M&T Bank Corp Has $31.82 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $1,091.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,023.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $886.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a PE ratio of 169.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,042.37.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.