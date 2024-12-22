M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $227.98 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. This trade represents a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,145. This trade represents a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

