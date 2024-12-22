M&T Bank Corp Makes New $23 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,005,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $1,832,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $1,968,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $10,559,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $9,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

