M&T Bank Corp Purchases 22,130 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,276,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after buying an additional 234,524 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after acquiring an additional 205,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,142.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 120,968 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $209.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.33. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

