M&T Bank Corp Purchases 620 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,784 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,664,000 after purchasing an additional 159,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after buying an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,203,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $178.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $123.23 and a 1 year high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

