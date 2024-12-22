M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,574 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 58.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 0.6 %

ASML stock opened at $705.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $277.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $697.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $841.01. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.83.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

