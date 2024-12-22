M&T Bank Corp Sells 17,810 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:USMV opened at $89.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

