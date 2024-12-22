M&T Bank Corp Sells 25,851 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,851 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $197.27 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.