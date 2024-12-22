M&T Bank Corp Sells 25,851 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,851 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IQVIA Price Performance
Shares of IQV opened at $197.27 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.