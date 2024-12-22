M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,626 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $18,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $491.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.52 and a 200 day moving average of $491.27. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $559.00.
Insider Transactions at Gartner
In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total value of $9,592,128.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,212,724.46. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $560.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.75.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
