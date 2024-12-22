M&T Bank Corp Sells 69,500 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 864,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 382.0% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 85,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

