M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $21,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $105.00 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.