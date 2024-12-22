M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,216 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $30,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

ICF stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.