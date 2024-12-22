M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,216 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $30,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
ICF stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.