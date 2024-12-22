NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 55.5% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $45,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

NetEase Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $92.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

