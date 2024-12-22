NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Adjourns Special Meeting Due to Insufficient Votes

On December 18, 2024, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) announced the adjournment of its 2024 Special Meeting of Stockholders due to insufficient votes to approve key proposals. The Special Meeting, held on November 22, 2024, addressed three proposals outlined in the Company’s proxy statement. These proposals included Proposal One, which sought approval for the sale of Avenova, and Proposal Two, which aimed at approving the liquidation and dissolution of the Company.

The meeting was adjourned and reconvened on December 18, 2024, after continued efforts to gather stockholder votes on Proposal One and Proposal Two. However, even upon reconvening, there were still inadequate votes to approve both proposals. As a result, the Special Meeting was further adjourned on these matters, with plans to reconvene at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 16, 2025. The Company will persist in soliciting votes on these proposals during this extended adjournment period.

A press release issued by NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on December 19, 2024, formally announced the adjournment of the Special Meeting. The Company continues to engage with its stockholders in the lead-up to the rescheduled meeting date, working to secure the necessary approvals for Proposal One and Proposal Two.

In light of the insufficient votes, the Company will reconvene virtually at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NBY2024SM on January 16, 2025, to deliberate further on the Asset Sale and Dissolution proposals. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals aims to address the pending matters effectively with the involvement and support of its stockholders.

This information was disclosed in the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated December 18, 2024. Interested parties can access the complete press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K for more detailed information.

Pursuant to Item 9.01 of the filing, the Company provided the press release of December 19, 2024, and additional relevant documentation as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

As the Special Meeting progresses to its next phase in January 2025, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals remains focused on engaging shareholders and advancing its strategic objectives in the best interest of the Company.

