Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $176.03 and last traded at $176.64. 1,233,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,525,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $30,745,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

