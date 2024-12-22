Olivier Pomel Sells 19,226 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,370,204.89. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, December 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44.

On Monday, October 7th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $10,499,952.57.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $149.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.23. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

