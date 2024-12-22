ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 71,394 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORIC opened at $8.21 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $579.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORIC

Insider Activity at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 8,850 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $73,278.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,214.20. The trade was a 15.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $73,286.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,005.92. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,361 shares of company stock valued at $350,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.