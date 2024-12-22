PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 341,500 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 341,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,172,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,814,998 shares in the company, valued at $773,970,846.28. This represents a 1.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,246,000.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 195,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,068,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 409,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,916,220.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 57,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,128,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,161,361.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.