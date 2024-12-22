Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,771 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,295.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,437 shares of company stock worth $1,583,447. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.4 %

PINS stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

