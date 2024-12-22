Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in REV Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 67.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of REV Group by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

REVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

REV Group stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from REV Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

