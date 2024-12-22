Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YRD. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 44.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 78,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 432,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $4.71 on Friday. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71.
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
