Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,533,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,312 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,983,000 after purchasing an additional 965,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 557.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,619 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 308.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after buying an additional 2,345,420 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 306,001 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC cut shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Amer Sports Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:AS opened at $28.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

